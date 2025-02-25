Nuhu Ribadu And I Are No Longer Friends...El Rufai

Excerpts From Nasir El-Rufai interview

Governor Uba Sani has been my friend for many years, but currently he’s no longer my friend, Nuhu Ribadu too is not my friend.

Those that say I am no longer relevant in Kaduna, should wait until 2027 to see if I’m relevant or not

I will never go to PDP, it’s not in my plans. PDP has nothing for me

I might join other parties if the APC doesn’t sort itself

As a public figure, I can and will meet people from different parties, it doesn’t mean I will join them.

For me It is, God,Country and Party, In that order

I won't be available for the APC Caucus meeting tomorrow, but my friends will be there. I had my plans of travelling to Cairo scheduled for tomorrow.

Anyone can be member of a party, but party leadership has to do with qualifications and reward for what you stand for the party, that's what we did in Kaduna state.

In 2023, I was indifferent about who becomes the president, when Tinubu became the flag bearer of my party, so I was bound to support him, though there's elements around the president that tried to do otherwise which Zulum called me and said this is what is happening, we came together as Northern governors forum, we truncated that and insisted that the APC flag bearer must be from the South, who the Southerners gives us is left to them, that's what transpired.

In 2023, we consulted widely, including President Buhari then, and other APC executives in Kaduna, same thing will happen in 2027. I will consult widely before throwing my support.

"As a private citizen, I can afford to be reckless and say, ‘You know what? We gave the southerners their chance. They gave us Tinubu; has he done well? If he hasn’t done well by 2027, let’s vote him out.’”

The appointments is not balanced, that's true, but it is not a Yoruba thing, Tinubu is appointing his boys, not Yoruba people, there's clear difference.

Uba Sani has been my friend for many many years, but not anymore, because the concept of friendship is to be there for you when you needed them the most, Uba Sani and Nuhu Ribadu used to be my friend. But I think something happened, not anymore.

If I am relevant in Kaduna State or not? Well, we will see who is more relevant when the time comes.

I read the report of Kaduna State Assembly that so so billions were syphoned, they did not state from where to where, money cannot just disappear, I told all my commissioners to calm down, we have been invited by ICPC, they found nothing yet, the EFCC has also done their investigation and nothing was discovered.

Nuhu Ribadu has plans to contest for President in 2031.