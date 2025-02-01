Nigerian Woman Appointed Judge In USA

Abayomi Whint, a Nigerian woman based in the United States, has been sworn in as a judge for the Kings County New York Civil Court.

The announcement was made through a video posted on her Instagram page on January 23, 2025, titled, “Welcome to the bench, Your Honor!”

Whint was one of eight candidates elected as judges in Brooklyn during the November 2024 elections having been nominated by Brooklyn district leaders. The swearing-in ceremony took place at Brooklyn Law School, where she took the oath of office in the presence of her family and friends, who celebrated the moment dressed in white and green.

In her oath, she pledged, “…to discharge the duties of the office of judge for the Kings County New York Civil Court, according to the best of my ability. So help me God.”

With over two decades of experience in the public sector, Whint has built a career as a litigator, certified mediator, and arbitrator specializing in conflict resolution.

Beyond her legal expertise, she has contributed to organisational leadership, promoting inclusivity, team building and restorative justice practices. As a Restorative Circle Keeper, she has been instrumental in fostering fair dispute resolution.

The Nigerian Consul General, Ambassador Abubakar Jidda, and his wife hosted a banquet at the Nigerian Embassy in New York in her honour.







