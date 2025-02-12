National Grid Collapses Again

The nation’s electricity grid collapsed moments before noon on Wednesday, according to the X handle created for reports on the grid @NationalGridNg.

“There was a ‘GRID DISTURBANCE’ before noon today. Parts of the country experienced outage. Further information shortly,” the post read.

Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company reported on X that the system outage happened at 11:34 am.

“Please be informed that we experienced a system outage today 12th February, 2025 at 11:34hrs affecting all our feeders.

“Restoration of supply is ongoing in collaboration with our critical stakeholders,” the company wrote.

Abuja Electricity Distribution Company also confirmed the development on X.

“Dear Valued Customer, we regret to inform you that a system disturbance occurred on the national grid at 11:34 am today causing a power outage across our franchise areas.

“While gradual restoration of power supply has commenced, please be assured that we are working closely with relevant stakeholders to fully restore electricity as soon as the grid is stabilised. Thank you for your understanding and patience as we work to serve you better,” the post reads.

This is the first collapse of the grid in 2025 after it experienced line tripping in January.

Last year, it fell for a total of 12 times.