Natasha Akpoti To Face Disciplinary Panel Over Altercation With Akpabio

The senate has referred Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan to the committee on ethics, privileges, and public petitions for disciplinary review.

The upper legislative chamber reached a resolution on Tuesday during plenary, following consideration and adoption of a report presented by Yemi Adaramodu, the chamber’s spokesperson.

On February 20, the lawmaker representing Kogi central sparred with Senate President Godswill Akpabio over seat allocation.

The Kogi lawmaker disrupted the plenary by rejecting her assigned seat, defying Akpabio’s order and repeatedly raising a point of order despite being overruled.

Adaramodu, who raised a point of order during plenary, said the incident had tarnished the senate’s image.

He said attempts to clarify the senate’s position have been unsuccessful as the public already have their opinion on the incident based on the Kogi lawmaker’s action.

Senators unanimously approved that the matter be referred to the committee after it was put to a voice vote by Akpabio.

Akpabio asked the committee on ethics and privileges to review the entire incident and report back to the senate.

He noted that house rules permit members to sit anywhere, however, they are required to make contributions from their assigned seats.

He suggested that a lack of familiarity with senate procedures may have played a role in the dispute.