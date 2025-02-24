Multichoice Hikes DStv, GOtv Prices

Multichoice is set to increase the prices of its DStv and GOtv packages effective from March 1, 2025.

This was disclosed in a statement to its customers on Monday.

The statement titled, “Price adjustments for DStv and GOtv packages,” read, “Dear Customer, please note that effective 1 March 2025, there will be a price adjustment on all DStv packages.

“This is to enable us to continue to offer our customers world-class homegrown and international content, delivered through the best technology.”

This is coming almost one year after its last price review.

According to the company, its latest price review will hike the DStv Compact bouquet from N15,700 to N19,000, the Compact Plus to N30,000, and the Premium subscription to N44,500.

Similarly, GOtv customers, who currently pay N3,600, will now pay N3,900, while the tariff on GOtv Plus will rise from N4,850 to N5,800.

The GoTV max package will now cost N8,500 while the Supa will cost N11,400 and the Supa Plus, N16,800.

MultiChoice, the parent company for DStv and GOtv, claimed the price increase is due to the increasing cost of running a business in Nigeria.

It points to currency depreciation, with the naira’s value dropping significantly and high inflation ballooning its operation expenses.



