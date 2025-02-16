Miss Universe Nigeria, Adetshina’s Mother Arrested In South Africa

South African authorities have arrested Anabela Rungo, the mother of Miss Universe Nigeria, Chidimma Adetshina, over allegations of fraudulently obtaining a South African identity document.

The Department of Home Affairs confirmed that Rungo, a Mozambican national, was apprehended at a hideout in Cape Town on Saturday in a joint operation by Home Affairs investigators and the South African Police Service reports local news platform, Sunday World.

Department spokesperson Siya Qoza was reported to have stated that Rungo had been declared persona non grata in September 2024 after officials uncovered irregularities in her residency status.

“Investigators from the department, assisted by SAPS, detained Anabela Rungo at a property in Cape Town. The Department withdrew Rungo’s South African documentation in September 2024 after finding that it had been fraudulently obtained, rendering her ineligible to continue residing in South Africa,” Qoza said.