Man Arrested With Over 200 Stolen Phones In Ondo

Temidayo Fadahunsi, a suspected phone thief, has been apprehended by the police in Ondo State.

Fadahunsi, 25, was tracked and arrested at his hideout in the Ijoka area of Akure South Local Government Area of the state.

The suspect was found in possession of 228 mobile phones of different types, ranging from android, Samsung, and iPhones.

Parading the suspect in Akure, the state Commissioner of Police, Wilfred Afolabi, said thesuspect was arrested after a case of phone theft was reported to the police.

Mr Afolabi explained that the house of the suspect was immediately searched and stolen mobile phones and foreign SIM cards belonging to his victims were found.

He said, “On February 6, 2025, a case of stealing was reported to the police. Through shared information, police swung into action and arrested one Temidayo Fadahunsi, aged 25, at the Ijoka area of Akure.

“The following items were found in his possession: 228 types of Android phones, 156 different types of batteries and 23 foreign sim cards, which he could not give a satisfactory account of where and how he got them.”



