Man Arrested For Sending Woman's Sex Video To Her Husband

A 44-year-old man identified as Gbenga Oluwatomisin, has been arraigned before the Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, for allegedly sending his ex-lover’s sex video to her husband.

According to the prosecuting counsel, Insp Sikiru Opaleye, the defendant allegedly conspired with others now at large to commit the act on Jan.7. According to Opaleye, Oluwatomisin conducted himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace by allegedly sending the s#x video and recorded voice messages to his ex-lover’s husband, Kehinde Olayiwola.





“Kehinde and Toyese Olayiwola were married before they separated due to a misunderstanding, during which Toyese allegedly befriended the defendant.





After some time, the husband and wife later reconciled and started living together again, but the defendant wanted to continue his affair with Toyese, which she declined.





The ex-lover, Oluwatomisin, then allegedly sent the sex video and recorded voice messages of their escapades to Toyese’s husband with the phone number 08#29427990,” he said.





The prosecutor said the offences, committed at the Idi-Iroko area of Amuloko, Ibadan, contravened Sections 249 (d) and 517 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.





The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges. The Chief Magistrate, Olabisi Ogunkanmi, granted him bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety, who must be a blood relation of the defendant, in like sum.





She then adjourned the matter till March 25 for a hearing.