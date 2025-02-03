Man Arrested At Anambra Motor Park While Trying To Flee Wth stolen 5-year-old Child

Operatives of the Anambra State Police Command have arrested one Joshua Simeon while he was allegedly trying to escape with a stolen five-year-old girl in Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, January 2, said the suspect was arrested at a motor park following credible information.

According to the PPRO, the victim identified as Nkemdilim Jacob was allegedly taken from her parents in Obosi.

“Police operatives attached to the Ogidi Area Command acting on credible information on 1st February 2025 by 4 pm arrested one Joshua Simeon ‘M’ aged 32 years from Ohaozara in Ebonyi State at Nkpor Central Park, Idemili North Local Government Area,” the statement read.

"The team also recovered a five-year old girl, Nkemdilim Jacob allegedly taken away by the suspect from her parents living in Umuota Village Obosi, Idemili North Local Government Area.

"The suspect had already boarded a commercial vehicle and was en route to an unknown destination when he was arrested.

"Meanwhile, the suspect is in custody and currently undergoing interrogation to ascertain his motives and determine whether this incident is part of a larger child trafficking network.

"Efforts are also ongoing to reach out to the parents/relatives of the recovered child for possible reunion.

“The Command is committed to protecting vulnerable members of the society, to combat child abduction/trafficking and to ensure the safety and well-being of all children in the State.”