Lucky Aiyedatiwa Sworn In as Ondo State Governor

Lucky Aiyedatiwa has officially begun his four-year term as the democratically elected Governor of Ondo State following his inauguration.

Aiyedatiwa was sworn in on Monday, 24th February 2025, after securing victory in the gubernatorial election as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Ondo State Sports Complex in Akure, the state capital, in the presence of dignitaries, party members, and citizens.

CKNNews confirms that Aiyedatiwa took his oath of office at approximately 12:59 PM, shortly after his running mate, Olayide Adelami, was sworn in as Deputy Governor.





Aiyedatiwa previously assumed office as Acting Governor following the passing of his predecessor, Rotimi Akeredolu, who died while serving in office.



