Lookman , Osimhen , Boniface , Oshoala , Odegbami Vie For Honors As Nigeria Pitch Award Unveil Nominees For 11th Edition

The event is organised annually by Lenders Nig Ltd

Today's unveiling attracted several top sports editors

The President of the Nigeria Pitch Awards, Shina Philips, expressed his appreciation for the unwavering support from sports editors, journalists, and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) since the award’s inception in 2013

According to him

“From the beginning, our goal was to create an award platform built on the core values of transparency, credibility, and integrity. We are proud that year after year, our College of Voters—comprising Nigeria’s most experienced sports journalists—continues to make independent and patriotic decisions,” Mr Philips stated.

Osimhen, who has been instrumental for Galatasaray, will face stiff competition in the King of the Pitch category from Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman and Al-Kholood FC defender William Troost-Ekong, both of whom have also enjoyed stellar performances in the past year.

The Queen of the Pitch award will see an exciting contest among Rasheedat Ajibade (Atlético de Madrid Femenino), Asisat Oshoala (Bay FC), and Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC), three players who have continued to shine on the international stage.

In the Goalkeeper of the Year category, Maduka Okoye (Udinese Calcio), Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United), and Kayode Bankole (Remo Stars) have been recognised for their outstanding performances between the posts.

The Striker of the Year category features a highly competitive lineup, with Osimhen, Bayer Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface, and current Africa Best Footballer of the Year Ademola Lookman battling for the top honour.

Alex Iwobi (Fulham), Frank Onyeka (FC Augsburg), and Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) are the nominees for Midfielder of the Year.

For the Coach of the Year award, Moses Adukwu (Edo Queens), Fidelis Ilechukwu (Rangers International), and Daniel Ogunmodede (Remo Stars) have been shortlisted for their remarkable contributions to Nigerian football.

The Nigeria Pitch Awards, widely regarded as one of the most prestigious football awards in the country, continue to recognise and celebrate excellence in Nigerian football.

The nominees were voted for by Nigerians and sport writers as well

The final collation of the result was done by SIAO Consultants

Also in attendance at the event was the spokesperson of NFF Ademola Olajire

The event will hold later in the year





NIGERIA PITCH AWARDS

NOMINEES FOR 2024 EDITION

GOALKEEPER OF THE YEAR

Maduka Okoye Udinese Calcio

Stanley Nwabali Chippa United

Kayode Bankole Remo Stars





DEFENDER OF THE YEAR

Ola Aina Nottingham Forest FC

William Troost-Ekong Al-kholood FC

Calvin Bassey Fulham FC

MIDFIELDER OF THE YEAR

Alex Iwobi Fulham FC

Frank Onyeka FC Augsburg

Wilfred Ndidi Leicester City FC





STRIKER OF THE YEAR

Victor Osimhen Galatasaray S.K

Victor Boniface Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Ademola Lookman Atalanta BC





TEAM OF THE YEAR

Remo Stars FC

Rangers International FC

Edo Queens

COACH OF THE YEAR

Moses Adukwu Edo Queens FC

Fidelis Ilechukwu Rangers International FC

Daniel Ogunmodede Remo Stars FC





SAM OKWARAJI AWARD

Segun Odegbami Nigerian Ex-International

Ahmed Musa Kano Pillars FC

Kunle Soname Bet9ja





STATE WITH THE BEST GRASSROOTS FOOTBALL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME

Edo

Lagos

Delta

FOOTBALL PITCH OF THE YEAR

Remo Stars Stadium Remo, Ogun State

Mobolaji Johnson Sport Arena Onikan, Lagos State

Godswill Akpabio Int'l Stadium Uyo, Akwa Ibom State





FOOTBALL FRIENDLY GOVERNOR OF THE YEAR

His Excellency, Babajide Sanwo-Olu Lagos State

His Excellency, Umo Eno Akwa Ibom State

His Excellency, Godwin Obaseki Former Governor, Edo State





CORPORATE SPONSOR OF FOOTBALL AWARD

GTI Financial Financial Services

MTN Nigeria Telecom

Bet9ja Sport Betting





SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD

George Aluo Chairman NNL

Hon. Kunle Soname Chairman, Remo Stars

Ahmed Musa Kano Pillars FC





FOOTBALL JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR - PRINT

Charles Diya New Telegraph

Abiodun Adewale Punch Newspapers

Johnny Edward The Nation Newspapers





FOOTBALL JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR - TV

Mozez Praiz Supersport

Blessing Nwosu Silverbird TV

Cecilia Omorogbe Channels TV





FOOTBALL JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR – RADIO

Micheal Obasi Hot FM Abuja

Chuma Nnoli Nigeria Info FM

Olawale Adigun Mainland FM

Anthony Bekederemo Brila 88.9 FM





FOOTBALL JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR - ONLINE

Niyi Busari BSN Sports Concept

Samuel Ahmadu Savid News

Kunle Solaja Sports Village Square





QUEEN OF THE PITCH

Rasheedat Ajibade Atlético de Madrid Femenino

Asisat Oshoala Bay FC

Chiamaka Nnadozie Paris FC





KING OF THE PITCH

Victor Osimhen Galatasaray S.K

Ademola Lookman Atalanta BC

William Troost-Ekong Al-kholood FC