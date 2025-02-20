Lookman , Osimhen , Boniface , Oshoala , Odegbami Vie For Honors As Nigeria Pitch Award Unveil Nominees For 11th Edition

 The nominees for the 11th edition of the Nigeria Pitch Award were unveiled today in Lagos

The event is organised annually by Lenders Nig Ltd 

Today's unveiling attracted several top sports editors 

The President of the Nigeria Pitch Awards, Shina Philips, expressed his appreciation for the unwavering support from sports editors, journalists, and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) since the award’s inception in 2013

According to him 

“From the beginning, our goal was to create an award platform built on the core values of transparency, credibility, and integrity. We are proud that year after year, our College of Voters—comprising Nigeria’s most experienced sports journalists—continues to make independent and patriotic decisions,” Mr Philips stated.

Osimhen, who has been instrumental for Galatasaray, will face stiff competition in the King of the Pitch category from Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman and Al-Kholood FC defender William Troost-Ekong, both of whom have also enjoyed stellar performances in the past year.

The Queen of the Pitch award will see an exciting contest among Rasheedat Ajibade (Atlético de Madrid Femenino), Asisat Oshoala (Bay FC), and Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC), three players who have continued to shine on the international stage.

In the Goalkeeper of the Year category, Maduka Okoye (Udinese Calcio), Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United), and Kayode Bankole (Remo Stars) have been recognised for their outstanding performances between the posts.

The Striker of the Year category features a highly competitive lineup, with Osimhen, Bayer Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface, and current Africa Best Footballer of the Year Ademola  Lookman battling for the top honour.

 Alex Iwobi (Fulham), Frank Onyeka (FC Augsburg), and Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) are the nominees for Midfielder of the Year.

For the Coach of the Year award, Moses Adukwu (Edo Queens), Fidelis Ilechukwu (Rangers International), and Daniel Ogunmodede (Remo Stars) have been shortlisted for their remarkable contributions to Nigerian football.

The Nigeria Pitch Awards, widely regarded as one of the most prestigious football awards in the country, continue to recognise and celebrate excellence in Nigerian football.

The nominees were voted for by Nigerians and sport writers as well

The final collation of the result was done by SIAO Consultants 

Also in attendance at the event was the spokesperson of NFF Ademola Olajire 

The event will hold later in the year 


NIGERIA PITCH AWARDS

NOMINEES FOR 2024 EDITION

GOALKEEPER OF THE YEAR  

Maduka Okoye      Udinese Calcio 

Stanley Nwabali      Chippa United 

Kayode Bankole      Remo Stars 


DEFENDER OF THE YEAR 

Ola Aina        Nottingham Forest FC 

William Troost-Ekong    Al-kholood FC 

Calvin Bassey      Fulham FC  

 

MIDFIELDER OF THE YEAR  

Alex Iwobi        Fulham FC  

Frank Onyeka      FC Augsburg 

Wilfred Ndidi      Leicester City FC  


STRIKER OF THE YEAR  

Victor Osimhen      Galatasaray S.K 

Victor Boniface      Bayer 04 Leverkusen 

Ademola Lookman    Atalanta BC  


TEAM OF THE YEAR  

Remo Stars FC    

Rangers International FC  

Edo Queens     

    

COACH OF THE YEAR  

Moses Adukwu Edo Queens FC

Fidelis Ilechukwu      Rangers International FC

Daniel Ogunmodede Remo Stars FC 


SAM OKWARAJI AWARD  

Segun Odegbami Nigerian Ex-International

Ahmed Musa Kano Pillars FC

Kunle Soname      Bet9ja  


STATE WITH THE BEST GRASSROOTS FOOTBALL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME  

Edo 

Lagos 

Delta 

  

FOOTBALL PITCH OF THE YEAR  

Remo Stars Stadium    Remo, Ogun State 

Mobolaji Johnson Sport Arena    Onikan, Lagos State  

Godswill Akpabio Int'l Stadium Uyo, Akwa Ibom State  


FOOTBALL FRIENDLY GOVERNOR OF THE YEAR  

His Excellency, Babajide Sanwo-Olu Lagos State  

His Excellency, Umo Eno    Akwa Ibom State 

His Excellency, Godwin Obaseki    Former Governor, Edo State  


CORPORATE SPONSOR OF FOOTBALL AWARD  

GTI Financial      Financial Services  

MTN Nigeria Telecom

Bet9ja      Sport Betting  


SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD  

George Aluo      Chairman NNL 

Hon. Kunle Soname      Chairman, Remo Stars

Ahmed Musa Kano Pillars FC     


FOOTBALL JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR - PRINT  

Charles Diya      New Telegraph  

Abiodun Adewale      Punch Newspapers

Johnny Edward The Nation Newspapers  


FOOTBALL JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR - TV  

Mozez Praiz      Supersport

Blessing Nwosu      Silverbird TV

Cecilia Omorogbe      Channels TV  


FOOTBALL JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR – RADIO 

Micheal Obasi      Hot FM Abuja 

Chuma Nnoli Nigeria Info FM  

Olawale Adigun      Mainland FM

Anthony Bekederemo    Brila 88.9 FM  


FOOTBALL JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR - ONLINE  

Niyi Busari      BSN Sports Concept  

Samuel Ahmadu    Savid News 

Kunle Solaja      Sports Village Square


QUEEN OF THE PITCH  

Rasheedat Ajibade      Atlético de Madrid Femenino  

Asisat Oshoala      Bay FC  

Chiamaka Nnadozie    Paris FC  


KING OF THE PITCH  

Victor Osimhen      Galatasaray S.K 

Ademola Lookman    Atalanta BC  

William Troost-Ekong    Al-kholood FC

