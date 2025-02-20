Lookman , Osimhen , Boniface , Oshoala , Odegbami Vie For Honors As Nigeria Pitch Award Unveil Nominees For 11th Edition

The nominees for the 11th edition of the Nigeria Pitch Award were unveiled today in Lagos
Today's unveiling attracted several top sports editors
The President of the Nigeria Pitch Awards, Shina Philips, expressed his appreciation for the unwavering support from sports editors, journalists, and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) since the award’s inception in 2013
According to him
“From the beginning, our goal was to create an award platform built on the core values of transparency, credibility, and integrity. We are proud that year after year, our College of Voters—comprising Nigeria’s most experienced sports journalists—continues to make independent and patriotic decisions,” Mr Philips stated.
Osimhen, who has been instrumental for Galatasaray, will face stiff competition in the King of the Pitch category from Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman and Al-Kholood FC defender William Troost-Ekong, both of whom have also enjoyed stellar performances in the past year.
The Queen of the Pitch award will see an exciting contest among Rasheedat Ajibade (Atlético de Madrid Femenino), Asisat Oshoala (Bay FC), and Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC), three players who have continued to shine on the international stage.
In the Goalkeeper of the Year category, Maduka Okoye (Udinese Calcio), Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United), and Kayode Bankole (Remo Stars) have been recognised for their outstanding performances between the posts.
The Striker of the Year category features a highly competitive lineup, with Osimhen, Bayer Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface, and current Africa Best Footballer of the Year Ademola Lookman battling for the top honour.
Alex Iwobi (Fulham), Frank Onyeka (FC Augsburg), and Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) are the nominees for Midfielder of the Year.
For the Coach of the Year award, Moses Adukwu (Edo Queens), Fidelis Ilechukwu (Rangers International), and Daniel Ogunmodede (Remo Stars) have been shortlisted for their remarkable contributions to Nigerian football.
The Nigeria Pitch Awards, widely regarded as one of the most prestigious football awards in the country, continue to recognise and celebrate excellence in Nigerian football.
The nominees were voted for by Nigerians and sport writers as well
The final collation of the result was done by SIAO Consultants
Also in attendance at the event was the spokesperson of NFF Ademola Olajire
The event will hold later in the year
NIGERIA PITCH AWARDS
NOMINEES FOR 2024 EDITION
GOALKEEPER OF THE YEAR
Maduka Okoye Udinese Calcio
Stanley Nwabali Chippa United
Kayode Bankole Remo Stars
DEFENDER OF THE YEAR
Ola Aina Nottingham Forest FC
William Troost-Ekong Al-kholood FC
Calvin Bassey Fulham FC
MIDFIELDER OF THE YEAR
Alex Iwobi Fulham FC
Frank Onyeka FC Augsburg
Wilfred Ndidi Leicester City FC
STRIKER OF THE YEAR
Victor Osimhen Galatasaray S.K
Victor Boniface Bayer 04 Leverkusen
Ademola Lookman Atalanta BC
TEAM OF THE YEAR
Remo Stars FC
Rangers International FC
Edo Queens
COACH OF THE YEAR
Moses Adukwu Edo Queens FC
Fidelis Ilechukwu Rangers International FC
Daniel Ogunmodede Remo Stars FC
SAM OKWARAJI AWARD
Segun Odegbami Nigerian Ex-International
Ahmed Musa Kano Pillars FC
Kunle Soname Bet9ja
STATE WITH THE BEST GRASSROOTS FOOTBALL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME
Edo
Lagos
Delta
FOOTBALL PITCH OF THE YEAR
Remo Stars Stadium Remo, Ogun State
Mobolaji Johnson Sport Arena Onikan, Lagos State
Godswill Akpabio Int'l Stadium Uyo, Akwa Ibom State
FOOTBALL FRIENDLY GOVERNOR OF THE YEAR
His Excellency, Babajide Sanwo-Olu Lagos State
His Excellency, Umo Eno Akwa Ibom State
His Excellency, Godwin Obaseki Former Governor, Edo State
CORPORATE SPONSOR OF FOOTBALL AWARD
GTI Financial Financial Services
MTN Nigeria Telecom
Bet9ja Sport Betting
SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD
George Aluo Chairman NNL
Hon. Kunle Soname Chairman, Remo Stars
Ahmed Musa Kano Pillars FC
FOOTBALL JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR - PRINT
Charles Diya New Telegraph
Abiodun Adewale Punch Newspapers
Johnny Edward The Nation Newspapers
FOOTBALL JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR - TV
Mozez Praiz Supersport
Blessing Nwosu Silverbird TV
Cecilia Omorogbe Channels TV
FOOTBALL JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR – RADIO
Micheal Obasi Hot FM Abuja
Chuma Nnoli Nigeria Info FM
Olawale Adigun Mainland FM
Anthony Bekederemo Brila 88.9 FM
FOOTBALL JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR - ONLINE
Niyi Busari BSN Sports Concept
Samuel Ahmadu Savid News
Kunle Solaja Sports Village Square
QUEEN OF THE PITCH
Rasheedat Ajibade Atlético de Madrid Femenino
Asisat Oshoala Bay FC
Chiamaka Nnadozie Paris FC
KING OF THE PITCH
Victor Osimhen Galatasaray S.K
Ademola Lookman Atalanta BC
William Troost-Ekong Al-kholood FC