Kanye West And Bianca Censori Split Up Following Grammys Nude Stunt

Kanye West and Bianca Censori jave separated and are reportedly heading for divorce, just 11 days after her controversial Grammys red carpet appearance.

The couple, who married in December 2022, have allegedly reached a verbal agreement that Censori will receive a $5 million payout following their short-lived union.

A source close to Kanye West has confirmed to TMZ that the couple has already broken up, and an official legal filing to end the marriage is expected in the coming days.

While Censori is currently staying at their $35 million home in Beverly Park North, Los Angeles, it remains unclear where West is.

Some reports, including Daily Mail, suggest he may return to Tokyo, Japan, where he spent much of the past year living in a hotel.

Speculation about tension between the two intensified after Censori’s Grammys appearance on February 2, where she appeared visibly uncomfortable as West allegedly instructed her to drop her fur coat and “make a scene” on the red carpet.

According to sources, West saw the moment as “art” and an attempt to replicate the cover of his upcoming album, "Vultures 2." However, Censori’s demeanor suggested she may not have been fully on board.