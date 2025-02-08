Innocent Man Mistakenly Arrested And Accused Of Being A Kidnapper Regains Freedom In Anambra

When mistakes are made and the citizens raise their voices, it’s important that people in authority listen rather than accuse those complaining of being members of opposition political parties.

Anambra state government has done well with its resurgent fight against criminal elements in the state and many have commended their efforts. I have too. 

However, there have been arising issues concerning the mode of operation of the Udogachi operatives. Some have complained that they have arrested and in extreme cases kpaid innocent people. A case in point is in the demonstration by women and people of Isuofia who dumped 3 corpses, all victims of Operation Udogachi excesses near a church in the community. 

In this video, one of the innocent victims who was arrested days ago when security forces stormed Owerre-Ezukala has regained his freedom. 

This could have ended tragically for the man. As we commend the operatives for realizing their mistake and releasing the man, it is hoped that they will pay more attention and be more discerning. Life has no duplicate. 

Source :Uche Nworah 

