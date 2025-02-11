Immediate Past Vice President of Liberia To Attend Africa Ambassadors Economic Forum In USA

Dr. Jewel Taylor served as the Vice President of Liberia from January 2018 to January 2024. She is a prominent Liberian politician and a member of the Liberty Party.

Dr. Taylor is known for her advocacy in areas such as women's rights and education. She holds a doctorate in Management and has been involved in various initiatives aimed at promoting social development in Liberia. Her tenure as Vice President was marked by efforts to address issues such as economic development, Education and healthcare.

