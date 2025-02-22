How God Rescued Me From Death ...Joe Igbokwe

A chieftain of APC Joe Igbokwe has narrated how he survived death after bone stuck to his throat during meal

His story as posted on his social media handle

AND THE GOD ALMIGHTY RESCUED ME

On Monday Night of February 17 I was severed a very soft pounded yam and Okro soup . The first lump I took got stucked inside my throat. The big bone I did not notice when I swallowed the food seized my throat. I started forcing the bone down my throat with multiple lumps but all to no avail. The big trouble started . I went to the Hospital on Tuesday morning and I was scanned and they did see any signs of bone of throat. I was giving medications but the pains remained consistent with any signs of getting relief. I could eat any solid food from Tuesday morning to this morning. Quaker oat ( cereal ) became my food from Monday to yesterday .





I suffered from that Monday night till Yesterday evening when I returned to the hospital for another scan only to notice the bone has slides down my stomach will multiple wounds. A major surgery commenced. They gave me sedative and I slept off. The rest is now history. I woke to notice the excruciating pains has subsided and vanished into the thin air.





Thank You MARIGOLD HOSPITAL Surulere

Thank you CONEL HOSPITAL Surulere





TO GOD BE THE GLORY, AMEN. AND ENDLESS ALLELUIA!!!