How FUNAAB Professor Was Allegedly Killed By Hit And Run Yahoo Boy

A senior police officer in the Ogun State Police Command has disclosed that the reckless driver who killed a professor of Biochemistry at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Oladipupo Ademuyiwa, in a hit-and-run accident on Sunday, is suspected to be a Yahoo boy (Internet fraudster).

In an exclusive interview on Tuesday, the police officer, who was privy to the incident but not authorised to speak to the media, revealed that all attempts to locate the driver after the incident had proved abortive.

It was gathered that Ademuyiwa was hit by the reckless driver, who fled the scene as soon as the accident occurred along the Kemta-Somorin axis of the Ajebo Road, Ogun State.

Speaking on the incident , the officer noted that upon receiving the report of the incident from a passer-by, police officers immediately moved to the location and found the victim, but the driver had already fled.





The officer disclosed that other divisions in the area had been alerted to be on the lookout for any accident-damaged vehicle matching the description given by an eyewitness, but no such vehicle had yet been sighted.





The eyewitness, who alerted the police, reportedly described the suspect as appearing to be a Yahoo boy, according to the cop.





The source said, “An eyewitness reported the incident to the police, and we moved to the scene, but by the time we arrived, the driver had fled. The eyewitness described the suspect as a young man suspected to be a Yahoo boy due to his approach and the reckless manner in which he drove.





“There was a CCTV camera in a building near the area, and we approached the owner, but unfortunately, they claimed the CCTV camera was not operational at the time of the incident.





“We also reached out to the Adigbe Division and mechanic workshops in the area, asking them to notify us if they spotted any accident-damaged vehicle, but we have yet to receive any report. At this moment, we have no tangible clue to trace the suspect.”





The officer stressed that the police were actively searching for the suspect and would ensure he was brought to justice.





“We are definitely on the lookout for the suspect,” the source said.





Meanwhile, FUNAAB, in a statement shared on its Instagram page late Monday, expressed sadness over Ademuyiwa’s passing while extending condolences to his family and colleagues.





Sharing a photo of the biochemistry professor, the institution wrote, “The Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, deeply regrets to announce the passing of Professor Oladipo Ademuyiwa of the Department of Biochemistry, College of Biosciences. His sad demise occurred on Sunday, 16 February 2025.

“The university community mourns this great loss and extends heartfelt condolences to his family, colleagues, and loved ones. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace.”

Also reacting to the incident in a statement on Tuesday, the Chairman of the Ajebo Road Housing Estate Community Development Association, Ayo Ajasa, disclosed that the reckless driver had hit the professor along Wole Soyinka Road in the Kemta-Somorin area.

Ajasa noted that such incidents could have been avoided if the government had heeded residents’ pleas to install speed breakers along the along

He said, “The Ajebo Road Housing Estate, Kemta, Abeokuta, is deeply saddened by the tragic and avoidable loss of Prof. Oladipo Ademuyiwa, who fell victim to a reckless hit-and-run driver on Prof Wole Soyinka Road within the Kemta-Somorin area.





“This unfortunate incident, which occurred on Sunday, February 16, 2025, has once again highlighted the urgent need for immediate government intervention to prevent further tragedies on this road.”





The CDA chairman, who expressed disappointment at the government’s inaction, urged the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, to implement measures to curb accidents in the area.





“The government did not hesitate to install speed bumps on the Ilugun end of the road but ignored our persistent requests to safeguard lives in Ajebo Road Housing Estate.





“We demand the following immediate actions from the Ogun State Government: installation of speed breakers along Prof. Wole Soyinka Road without further delay, installation of lorry barriers, clear traffic signage to caution motorists against reckless driving, and stricter law enforcement to curb excessive speeding within the estate.





“It is unacceptable that a community of law-abiding citizens must suffer repeated accidents, near-fatal encounters, and now the loss of an esteemed professor simply due to government inaction. Another accident occurred within 24 hours of this tragic incident, proving that this road remains a death trap,” Ajasa concluded.





Meanwhile, the Ogun State government on Tuesday said it cannot be blamed for the death of Prof. Ademuyiwa.





The government noted that it is unfair and mischievous for anyone to blame it for the death of the Professor, which was caused by the reckless driving of a hit-and-run driver.





The government exonerated itself in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Special Adviser to Governor Dapo Abiodun on Media and Strategy, Kayode Akinmade and made available to newsmen.





Efforts to obtain a reaction from the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, proved abortive as she had yet to respond to messages sent to her as of the time of filing this report.