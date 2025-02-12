House Of Reps Issues Dr Abati Ultimatum To Apologise

The leadership of the House of Representatives has issued an ultimatum to Arise Television News, and its anchor, Reuben Abati over an alleged derogatory comment about lawmakers’ activities.





The House gave the television station and Abati 24 hours to apologise for their comment on the proposal for the creation of additional 31 states from different regions of the nation.





Addressing members of the Green Chamber under the matters of privilege, Donald Ojogo who represents Ilaje/Ese-Odo federal constituency alleged that the privilege of lawmakers of the House have been breached by Abati and Arise TV.





In a viral video while anchoring one of the television’s programmes, Abati referred to the lawmakers’ proposal to create additional states as “stupid” and “idiotic”.





Reacting over the utterances of the former presidential aide, Ojogo said Abati’s remark is unfortunate, uncultured, and baseless assertion that has undermined the integrity of House.





The lawmaker also described Abati’s remarks as unprofessional and laden with arrogance and ignorance of facts and a betrayal to journalistic ethics.





He said, “Such vulgarity and lack of decorum are not only unacceptable but an affront to this Honourable House and the dignity of its members.





“While this House upholds the principles of freedom of speech and press freedom, we must emphasise that such rights come with responsibilities. Freedom of speech is not a licence for the dissemination of falsehoods, the distortion of facts, or the promotion of indecency and disrespect in the public sphere,” the lawmaker stated.