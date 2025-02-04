Heirs Holdings Appoints Two New Top Executives

Chairman of Heirs Holdings Tony Elumelu post on the new appointees

As Heirs Holdings Group continues to invest in human capital, as a strategic driver of the Group’s broader ambitions, I am pleased to welcome two exceptional leaders into our Group:

1. Azubike Emodi has been appointed MD/CEO, Afriland Properties Plc. He succeeds Uzo Oshogwe who has led the company as its founding MD/CEO since 2013, and who recently was appointed CEO of Transcorp Hotels Plc.

Azubike brings over 20 years of experience spanning financial services, real estate development, and strategic planning.

A visionary leader, he has consistently driven organisational growth and delivered transformative results in companies such as the Royal Bank of Canada, VFD Group, VBank, Anchoria Asset Management, and most recently, Herel Global, where he spearheaded high-impact financial and real estate projects.

Azubike will drive the vision of Afriland Properties, creating value from its position as one of Nigeria’s largest land banks, and delivering the significant residential and commercial real estate projects in its project pipeline.

2. Chidi Okpala has been appointed as the Executive Director – Payments, Group Integration & Strategy (PGIS) across Heirs Holdings Group.

In this role, Chidi will head our technology and healthcare business sectors, and work with the leadership team to execute strategies that support the Group’s expansion plans.

Chidi brings over two decades of leadership experience across financial services, FinTech, telecommunications, and strategy consulting, working with leading firms like Accenture, United Bank for Africa, Bharti Airtel International. Most recently, he served as the CEO of Asante Financial Services Group.

I am confident in the value these leaders will bring to our Group.

Please join me in welcoming them to their new roles.

