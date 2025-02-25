Gov Umo Swears In Veteran Sports Journalists,Paul Bassey ,Others As Commissioners

BEING EXCERPTS FROM THE SPEECH BY HIS EXCELLENCY, PASTOR UMO ENO, PhD, GOVERNOR, AKWA IBOM STATE, AT THE SWEARING-IN OF NEW COMMISSIONERS/SPECIAL ADVISERS INTO THE STATE EXECUTIVE COUNCIL

FEBRUARY 24TH, 2025 – BANQUET HALL, GOVERNMENT HOUSE, UYO





PROTOCOL

1. Let me, on behalf of the Government and people of Akwa Ibom State, congratulate the newly sworn-in Commissioners/Special Advisers, who are now members of the State Executive Council. Again, let me send my special thanks and appreciation to the Speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Rt. Honourable Udeme Otong, and the Honourable members for the speedy screening and clearance of the then nominees, who are now our brand-new Honourable Commissioners.

2. Permit me to also use this opportunity to express our profound gratitude once again to the members of the immediate past Executive Council for their service to the State. You came, you did your part, and we will remain eternally grateful for your contributions to the development of our State.

3. To the newly sworn-in Commissioners, you have been privileged to be selected out of the 7.9 million people of this blessed State to provide service to your State. Let me again reemphasize that your selection was the sole prerogative of the Governor, and this was based primarily on your proven capacities and ability to get the job done—not on ethnic or primordial considerations. Your loyalty, therefore, is to the Governor and to the State.

4. This EXCO can be rightly referred to as: THE EXCO OF CONSOLIDATION AND EXPANSION – a Joseph’s Team. Like Joseph, you have been handed a vision as contained in our Arise Agenda. You are to work collaboratively to interpret and deliver on those key planks of our governance blueprint for the betterment of our people and State. Teamwork, unity, and passion are the ingredients we require from you.

5. In 2 Kings 4:38–41, the power of working together and looking out for the mistakes of others, so the common good and fidelity to causes higher than ours can be achieved, is again illustrated.





A near-fatal error by way of accidental poisoning of the meal prepared for collective consumption by one of the sons of the prophet was discovered. Prophet Elisha, showing strong leadership and team spirit, found a solution to what could have been a fatal meal by adding flour to the poisoned meal. That singular solution restored the meal and the lives of the prophets, and the collective good was achieved.

6. The above biblical story illustrates what the spiritual and psychological underpinnings of this EXCO are all about. This EXCO, therefore, must be shaped by love, teamwork, unity of purpose, and the spirit of oneness—carrying each other along as partners rather than adversaries and being very observant so that we do not allow one person to destroy collective attainment.

7. You are to look for solutions and not engage in blame games while also working to tighten weak links and encourage deeper team spirit for the overall success of the team.

8. We have a blueprint, the ARISE Agenda, which in concrete and precise layers contains our dream for the development of our State. Your role, like Joseph, is to help further interpret the dream and vision by working collaboratively to prepare our State and people for years of continuous economic growth and prosperity.

9. This is not a War Cabinet but a Delivery Cabinet. The central and defining element of this EXCO is unity of purpose, teamwork, and positive collaborations to deliver on our campaign promises. Commit this to memory and project it in all your engagements, and you will have a smooth time as EXCO members!

10. Let me again state unambiguously that I am a man of peace and not of confrontation. I say what I mean, and I mean what I say. I do not have ‘body language.’ You must work to maintain the peace we have enjoyed here by showing utmost respect to our elders and leaders.





You have not been appointed as Commissioners to ignite unnecessary fights with your leaders at the Local Government, State, or Federal levels. Our dream and desire is to continue keeping Akwa Ibom an oasis of peace and tranquility, where investors and tourists will continue to come, live, and thrive.

11. The budget has been passed, and the projects to be executed carefully outlined. We don’t have the benefit of time—we are in a hurry to deliver solid democratic dividends in line with the Arise Agenda. Excuses and tardiness will not be entertained.

12. We have created Delivery Units and will soon appoint Delivery Advisors, in line with international best practices. These Advisors will ensure that projects are executed within specific timelines.





I will personally chair the meetings of the Project Delivery Team twice a month to review ongoing projects and ensure their timely completion. The Delivery Advisors will report to the Chief Delivery Advisor and Executive Assistant to the Governor.

13. In twenty months, we have achieved a lot:





• Revolution in the agricultural sector

• One project per local government initiative

• Improvements in primary healthcare

• World-class model primary schools

• 174 Arise Compassionate Homes completed (out of 400 planned)

• ₦47 billion paid out of ₦98 billion in inherited gratuity backlog

• Economically viable road infrastructure expansion

• New CRJ 909 Bombardier aircraft added to Ibom Air

• 30 major projects planned in the next one year (tourism, road construction, healthcare, education, SME support, etc.)





14. We will commence our Statewide Town Hall and Empowerment Series on March 8, 2025, starting with Abak Federal Constituency. This will help integrate community needs into the People’s Budget for 2026.





We will also provide empowerment schemes:

• 65 businesses per local government to receive equipment support

• ₦2 billion Farmers Grant

• ₦2 billion Traders Grant

• Small Business Grants for local entrepreneurs





15. This EXCO includes a large number of our youths, further showing our commitment to supporting and mentoring the next generation.

16. Our young people, especially in engineering and construction, have been awarded multi-billion-naira projects because they showed capacity. We have created young millionaires, and we remain committed to creating more opportunities for those who demonstrate competence.

17. As these young people have thrived in infrastructure development, I expect our newly inaugurated Honourable Commissioners to be the voice of their generation in governance.

18. Politics is local. I expect you to celebrate your appointments in your wards—not in Uyo. Your impact must be felt at the grassroots.

19. Only the Honourable Commissioner for Information and my Chief Press Secretary are authorized to issue official press statements.

20. Your job starts now—go and get it done!

Congratulations once again, and Godspeed!

Full List Of Commissioners



