Gov Eno Floats N5bn Empowerment Scheme For Akwa Ibom Farmers ,Entrepreneurs

Farmers, traders, and entrepreneurs in Akwa Ibom State are set to receive over ₦5.1 billion in grants and equipment support under the ongoing ARISE Empowerment Programme of Governor Umo Eno’s administration.





Under the scheme, ₦2 billion has been earmarked as grants to support individuals, corporate entities, and commercial farmers, another ₦2 billion for validated traders across the 31 LGAs, while operators of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) will receive equipment support worth ₦800 million. Additionally, a special grant of ₦310 million will be awarded to two farmers in each of the 31 LGAs of the state.





The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Ekerete Udoh, who made this known during a press briefing at Government House, Uyo, highlighted the Governor’s strides in advancing Akwa Ibom’s economic development and commended journalists in the state for their cooperation in promoting the ARISE Agenda of the Umo Eno-led administration.





He affirmed that the first set of 50 beneficiaries of the ARISE Home Garden Programme will receive ₦500,000 each in an atmosphere of excitement, conviviality, and celebration of the Akwa Ibom spirit of oneness on February 6, 2025, at the Amphitheatre, Udo Udoma Avenue, Uyo.





Mr. Ekerete Udoh further stated that the Town Hall meetings scheduled for the latter part of February 2025 will feature four other components of the ARISE Empowerment Programme for traders, farmers, and MSMEs within the respective LGAs.





The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on ICT and subject matter expert on the empowerment programme’s database management, Dr. Frank Ekpenyong, in his presentation, took journalists on a tour of the ARISE MSMEs portal and assured that due diligence had been conducted to prevent identity conflicts and duplications while ensuring ease of navigation for verifiable entrepreneurs.





Ekpenyong, therefore, urged Akwa Ibom people to log onto the portal (smegrants.akwaibomstate.gov.ng) and take advantage of the Governor’s initiative to extend economic empowerment to citizens across various strata while enhancing the state’s economy through investments in agriculture and MSMEs.





He added that beneficiaries would be selected digitally through an unbiased process.





Another subject matter expert, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Entrepreneurial Development, Mr. Ime Uwah, described the ARISE Entrepreneurial Support Scheme as a deliberate effort by Governor Eno to empower real and verifiable entrepreneurs. He added that the Ibom Leadership and Entrepreneurial Development Centre (Ibom LED) is ensuring due diligence in interpreting the Governor’s vision by providing practical guidance for budding entrepreneurs while supporting existing businesses to scale.





Also speaking, the Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Akwa Ibom State Council, Comrade Amos Etuk, described Governor Eno’s entrepreneurial development strides as laying the foundation for economic growth, which is capable of stimulating the state’s economy.





The Akwa Ibom State NUJ Chairman, therefore, assured the continuous cooperation of the media in promoting the positive strides of the Governor Umo Eno-led administration.