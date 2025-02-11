General Alkali’s Murder: Court Recalls Ex-Garrison Commander, Mohammed, For Cross-Examination

A High Court in Jos, Plateau State, has summoned Major-General U. I. Mohammed (rtd) to appear for cross-examination by the defence counsel on February 13 in the ongoing trial in the murder of Major-General Idris Alkali.

Alkali, a former Chief of Administration at the Nigerian Army Headquarters, was declared missing a few weeks after retirement.

He was last heard from while travelling in his Toyota Corolla car with registration number MUN 670 AA, from Abuja through Plateau State to his farm in Bauchi State.

At the time of Alkali’s disappearance in 2018, General Mohammed, then a brigadier served as the Garrison Commander of the 3 Division and led the search-and-rescue operation.

The operation ultimately led to the discovery of Alkali’s remains in an abandoned well at Guchwet village in the Shen district of Jos South Local Government Area, Plateau State.

Before his body was found, Alkali’s car had been recovered from a mining pit in Du community, also in Jos South. Items recovered from the vehicle included a blue and white striped shirt, a military T-shirt bearing his name, and his boots.

Since the legal proceedings began in 2018, General Mohammed has appeared once as a witness, narrating how Alkali was killed.

In a recent interview, he urged the federal government, through the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation, to take over the case to ensure justice.

The case has witnessed multiple delays. Justice Daniel Longji, initially assigned to the trial, recused himself in July 2019, citing his impending retirement after 45 years of service.

Before stepping down, he had granted bail to 27 suspects linked to Alkali’s murder between December 2018 and February 2019.

Justice Arum Ashom later took over the case, which has since experienced several adjournments. The most recent court session was on January 24, 2025, with the next hearing scheduled for February 13, 2025, when General Mohammed is expected to undergo cross-examination.



