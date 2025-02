A well-known Islamic cleric, Muhsin Hendricks, who publicly identified as gay, has been shot and killed near Gqeberha, South Africa.

Hendricks, regarded as the world’s first openly gay Imam, was known for his advocacy in LGBTQ+ Muslim communities.

He founded the Al-Ghurbaah mosque in Cape Town, which served as a sanctuary for queer Muslims and marginalized women to practice Islam freely.