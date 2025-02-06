Femi Falana Takes Up Case of Man Humiliated By Ogun Oba

Renowned human rights lawyer and Chairman of the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR) Board of Trustees, Femi Falana, SAN, has taken up the case of Elder Areola Abraham, JP, a victim of alleged rights violations by the suspended Oba Semiu Adewale Ogunjobi, the Olorile of Orile Ifo in Ogun State. Falana has vowed to sue for the breach of the victim’s fundamental human rights.





The case was brought to Falana’s attention during a meeting at his chambers in Adekunle Fajuyi, GRA, Ikeja, on Wednesday, February 5, 2025. Elder Areola Abraham was led by Comrade Yinka Folarin, National Vice President of CDHR, alongside Comrade Soyombo Sunday, a former chairman of CDHR Ogun and human rights investigator.





During the briefing, which commenced at 11:00 am, Falana expressed his commitment to ensuring justice for the victim. He assured Elder Abraham that his fundamental rights would be upheld and promised to provide the necessary legal support to address the alleged violations.





Comrade Yinka Folarin commended Falana for his dedication to defending the rights of the downtrodden and fostering a society where human rights are respected. He emphasized the importance of holding individuals accountable for actions that undermine human dignity and the rule of law.





In a related development, investigations by CDHR revealed that the suspended Oba Semiu Ogunjobi has been unable to meet his bail conditions due to discrepancies in his identity. It was discovered that Oba Ogunjobi provided a false name, “Abdul Semiu,” in his extrajudicial statement to the police, which was subsequently reflected on the charge sheet. This inconsistency has hindered his ability to perfect his bail.





Additionally, the case may take a new turn as Oba Ogunjobi is suspected of committing perjury. Reports indicate that he allegedly lied under oath about his identity during court proceedings. His real name, “Semiu Adewale Ogunjobi,” as listed on his national identity card and bank details, contradicts the name he provided in court.





The CDHR has vowed to pursue the matter diligently, ensuring that justice is served and that the rights of Elder Areola Abraham are fully restored