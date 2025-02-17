Exclusive:The Power Play At Lagos State Assembly On Monday ( How DSS Went Beyond Their Letter Of Invitation )

An attempt by some powerful individuals to forcefully remove the Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly Hon Mojisola Meranda fell like a pack of card today

CKNNews exclusive investigation revealed that Speaker who got wind of an attempt by ex Speaker Mudashiru Obasa to resume today with some hired thugs prompted the Speaker to alert the Department of State Services for adequate protection

This was conveyed through a letter addressed to the DSS by the Clerk of the House

Based on the letter ,the DSS officials were duly deployed to the Assembly in the early hours of Monday

When members of staff of the Assembly resumed duty they were confronted by the stern looking secret police

But the atmosphere took a dramatic turn when the DSS decided to go beyond their mandate by sealing the office of the Speaker , Deputy Speaker and even the Clerk of the House that wrote the letter of invitation





The Speaker and her Deputy were prevented from accessing her office by officers of DSS

The Speaker who couldn't believe her eyes was shocked by the turn of event

To her, what was happening was like a scripted movie

According to a senior staff of Lagos State House of Assembly who spoke to CKNNews on condition of anonymity, the DSS even went on to invade the Chamber of the House brandishing all sorts of weapon

Their action infuriated the staff of the House who decided to confront them

A showdown was eminent but at the end good reasoning prevailed

What looked like a civilian coup was averted as all the 36 lawmakers quickly passed a vote of confidence on the Speaker and the House was adjourned indefinitely

The latest action by the DSS was not the first since the Imbroglio in the House started

It will be recalled that based on a petition by the former Speaker Mudashiru Obasa, the Deputy Speaker was invited and detained by the DSS until the intervention of the House

It is not yet known how the current impasse will be resolved as the gladiators seem to be digging in with Obasa flaunting his so-called closeness to Abuja as his trumpcard

He has vowed to approach the court to regain his mandate

Some members of the House of Assembly feel the release of the letter of invitation is just a face saving strategy by the DSS to justify their unprofessional act on Monday

Video link ,House speaking crying during today's fracas

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/12Gw1wexK8y/





