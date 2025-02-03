EFCC Arraigns Travels Company MD for Alleged N144m Hajj Pilgrims Fraud

The Gombe Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arraigned the Chief Executive Officer, CEO, MB Lugga Global Travels and Tours Limited, Mustapha Mohammed before Justice TG.Ringim of the Federal High Court sitting in Gombe, Gombe State on three -count charges bordering on intent to defraud and obtaining by false pretences to the tune of N144, 162, 500( One Hundred and Forty- Four Million One Hundred and Sixty Two Thousand and Five Hundred Naira).





Count one of the charges reads: "That you, Mustapha Mohammed , male adult, while being the Chief Executive Officer of MB Lugga Global Travel and Tours Limited and Nazifi Sale Idris (now at large) sometimes in 2024 at Gombe, Gombe state within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did with intent to defraud falsely obtained through your personal Access Bank plc account number 0026323827, the total sum of N97,080,000.00(Ninety Seven Million, Eighty Thousand Naira) from one Hamza Ibrahim Maina for the purpose of procurement of flight tickets, visas and accommodation for 2024 Ramadan Lesser Hajj in Saudi Arabia which you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(1)(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other related offences Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act.





Count two of the charge reads: "That you Mustapha Muhammed, male adult, while being the Chief Executive Officer of MB Lugga Global Travel and Tours Limited and Nazifi Sale Idris( now at large) sometime between December,2023 and February, 2024 at Gombe, Gombe State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did with intent to defraud falsely obtained through your personal Access Bank plc account number 0026323827, the total sum of N29,082,500.00(Twenty Nine million, Eighty Two Thousand, Five Hundred Naira) from one Ibrahim Arabia for the Ramadan Lesser Hajj in Saudi Arabia which you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(2)(a) of the Advanced Fee Fraud and other fraud related offences Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act".





In view of his plea, prosecution counsel, SH Saad prayed the court for a trial date and for the defendant to be remanded at the Gombe State Correctional Facility .





However, counsel to the defendant, MZ Gambo moved a motion for bail which was vehemently opposed by the prosecution. Saad submitted that, "my Lord, the defendant still has about eight (8) other pending petitions filed by different nominal complainants alleging that he defrauded them to the aggregate sum of N120,869,500 and if granted bail, he might flew the shores of Nigeria and may never be found again. Therefore, for the interest of justice , we urge my Lord not to grant the defendant bail".





Justice Ringing having listened to both counsel, adjourned the case for ruling on bail application and remanded the defendant at Gombe State Correctional Facility.



