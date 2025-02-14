DSS Releases Lecturer Agbeleoba Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Federal University Ekiti VC, Fasina

The Department of State Services (DSS) has released a lecturer, Samuel Oyeyemi Agbeleoba, brother of Engineer Mrs. Adebayo, who alleged that the Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti, Prof Sunday Fasina, was involved in sexual harassment.

A family source said on Thursday evening that Agbeleoba’s release was secured with the help of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ekiti State Council Chairman, Kayode Babatuyi.

"They released him this evening after much pressure from the media the source said.

However, the source revealed that Agbeleoba’s two phones and laptop remained in the custody of the DSS.

He was also forced to sign an undertaking not to speak to the media until the investigation was concluded.

Earlier, it was reported that the Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Prof. Sunday Fasina, allegedly wrote a petition to the DSS leading to the arrest of Agbeleoba.

The petition was reportedly linked to allegations of sexual harassment levelled against Fasina by Engineer Mrs Adebayo, the sister of the abducted man.

A family source said on Thursday that the DSS director stated that Fasina’s petition was based on a WhatsApp group allegedly created by Dr Agbeleoba, where he was said to be an administrator.

"Fasina, in the petition, claimed that members of the WhatsApp group were threatening his family. The DSS director said that was why they arrested Dr. Agbeleoba," the source said.

However, the family insisted that Agbeleoba was not arrested through legal means but was abducted in the middle of the night without a warrant even without committing a crime.

"The DSS director later said his officers were investigating the allegations. But when some family members were allowed to see Agbeleoba, he denied that a petition was written against him. Instead, the DSS director claimed they discovered a WhatsApp group where two people were administrators," the source added.

According to Agbeleoba, he was never an admin of the group, though he confirmed working at FUOYE as a pre-degree lecturer before he was added to the platform.

"The WhatsApp group consists of many former FUOYE lecturers. So why single out Agbeleoba for persecution over a crime he did not commit?" the source questioned.

The family further alleged that Agbeleoba had left FUOYE after learning that he was being trailed due to the sexual harassment accusations against Fasina.

"Why would they abduct him without proper investigation? The DSS director keeps contradicting himself. Maybe he has been bribed by Fasina.

He should remember that he has a family too — how would he feel if someone sexually harassed his wife or daughter?" the source said.

The DSS reportedly never invited Agbeleoba for questioning before storming his house in the middle of the night.





"This is a proof of how influential people use security agencies to abduct others because the system has been compromised. How would the DSS director feel if his sister or wife was sexually harassed?" the source said.

The source had told SaharaReporters that Agbeleoba’s wife and children were traumatised by the ordeal.











