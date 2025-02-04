Dangote, Fayemi , Friends Pay Condolence Visit To GCA Energy Boss Greg Uanseru

President/GCEO Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Former Minister, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, businessmen, Tayo Ayeni and Femi Fowora have paid a condolence visit to oil magnate, Greg Uanseru in his Ikeja, Lagos home, over the passing of his wife, Aniema

Alhaji Dangote noted that Mrs Uanseru, fondly called Ema who died in London on January 17, 2025, was a jolly lady who will be missed by her family and friends.

He urged, the widower, Greg Uanseru, who is the President/GCEO of GCA Energy Limited to take heart and be strong.

According to him " We are here to encourage you and your family"





Also speaking, Dr. Fayemi prayed for God to bless her soul and grant the family the fortitude to bear this immense loss.





All the visitors promised to stand by the family during the funeral ceremonies which would be held in Lagos.





The ceremonies would begin with a Service of Songs / Tribute Night on Thursday, February 27th, 2025 at

The Balmoral Convention Centre, Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos from 5pm.





While the funeral service will hold from 10am on Friday, February 28, 2025 at the Redeemed Christian Church of God

Rose of Sharon Parish,

Adekunle Fajuyi Way, GRA Ikeja





The prgramme also indicated that the interment would be a private affair for only members of the family.





56 year-old Mrs. Uanseru, a former Miss Akwa Ibom, was celebrated for her elegance, warmth, and unwavering support to her family and community.





Her philanthropic efforts earned her admiration and respect, cementing her reputation as a humble woman of substance and compassion.