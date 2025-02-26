Court Upholds Expulsion Of PDP National Vice Chairman Ali Odefa

A Federal High Court in Abakaliki has affirmed the expulsion of the National Vice Chairperson of the PDP (South-East), Ali Odefa, from the party.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the PDP Executive Committee at Odefa’s Ward in Oguduokwor, Oshiri Community in Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, on 4 October 2024, suspended the party chieftain for alleged anti-party activities.





However, Odefa had continued to operate as a national officer of the PDP, which prompted the party ward executive to sue him.





Delivering judgement on Wednesday, Justice Hilary Oshomah upheld the expulsion and granted all the reliefs sought by the ward executive committee (plaintiffs).





Moses Idika, Herbert Ovuta, Emmanuel Uzor, and Uzoamaka Ude filed the suit on behalf of the PDP ward executive against Mr Odefa, the PDP, and the Independent National Electoral Commission as defendants.





Justice Oshomah ruled that Odefa was validly expelled from the party.





“Henceforth, PDP should not permit the first defendant, Odefa, to function as its National Vice Chairman of the Southeast Zone of Nigeria, including representing the second defendant (PDP) at any engagement.





“The first defendant should not be allowed access to the office of the National Vice Chairman of PDP in the zone in view of the expulsion,” the judge added.