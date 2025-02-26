Couple Who Broke World Record For Kissing Have Divorced

Ekkachai Tiranarat and his wife Laksana, from Thailand, kept their lips locked for 58 hours and 35 minutes, breaking the Guinness World Record in 2013.

Speaking on new BBC Sounds podcast, Witness History, Ekkachai revealed the couple split but says he remains ‘very proud’ of the record.

According to Ekkachai, the competition’s stringent rules included sustaining the kiss during toilet trips and having to pass water between each other’s mouths, which he claims made the experience far from enjoyable.

‘I am very proud. It was a once in a lifetime experience,’ he told host Megan Jones on the podcast.

‘We spent a long time together and I’m trying to remember the good memories and that we did this together.’

Two-time winners of the competition, Ekkachai and Laksana first set the world record for the longest kiss in 2011, when they lasted for 46 hours and 24 minutes.

In 2013, the couple managed to sustain their kiss for 58 hours and 35 minutes .

‘There were a lot of people there, there were around 14 couples competing and a lot of media hovering around them,’ he said.

‘I felt like I was going to faint, some of the spectators handed me an inhaler to support me along the way.’

Ekkachai recalled being ‘stunned’ by the rules for the world record attempt, which demanded that ‘lips must be touching at all times’ and ‘the couple must be awake at all times.’

In addition, the rules stated that ‘contestants must stand during the attempt and cannot be propped together by any aids’ and that ‘adult nappies, diapers or incontinence pads’ were banned.

While couples were allowed to use the toilet, they were required ‘to remain kissing while doing so’.

Despite the harsh regulations, however, Ekkachai and Laksana ‘decided the show must go on.’

During the final stages of the competition, which concluded on February 14, 2012, however, they noticed that their rivals had raised their hands to indicate they had had enough.

Looking back to their victory, Ekkachai said: ‘The happiness was overclouded with how tired I was. I just wanted to rest and drink.’