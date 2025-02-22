Breaking:Gov Adeleke Votes As Osun LG Poll Begins

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has cast his vote in the ongoing local government election in the state.

The governor voted around 7:56am at Unit 9, Sagba Abogunde Ward 2, in Ede North Local Government Area of the state.

The governor arrived at the polling unit in company of his supporters and some members of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Adeleke commended the State Independent Electoral Commission for the peaceful process in the conduct of the election.

The governor also advised residents to go out and cast their vote without any fear of intimidation, urging political stakeholders and electorate to shun violence during and after the election.




Adeleke expressed confidence that all PDP candidates would emerge victorious in the elections.

“I want to urge everyone to come out and cast their votes. The election will be peaceful”, the governor assured.


Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال