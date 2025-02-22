Breaking:Gov Adeleke Votes As Osun LG Poll Begins

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has cast his vote in the ongoing local government election in the state.

The governor voted around 7:56am at Unit 9, Sagba Abogunde Ward 2, in Ede North Local Government Area of the state.

The governor arrived at the polling unit in company of his supporters and some members of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Adeleke commended the State Independent Electoral Commission for the peaceful process in the conduct of the election.

The governor also advised residents to go out and cast their vote without any fear of intimidation, urging political stakeholders and electorate to shun violence during and after the election.





Adeleke expressed confidence that all PDP candidates would emerge victorious in the elections.

“I want to urge everyone to come out and cast their votes. The election will be peaceful”, the governor assured.



