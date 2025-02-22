Breaking: Veteran Journalist , Ex-NBC DG, Tom Adaba Is Dead

The former Director General of National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) and veteran journalist Professor Tom Adaba is dead.

According to information reaching our correspondent he died on Saturday peacefully in Abuja.

According to Chief Adinoyi Joe Anivasa JP, Secretary Egbira Elders Forum Abuja on Saturday stated as follows, “I feel sad to inform you that our elder and Leader, Prof Tom A Adaba just answered the call of nature by given up his ghost to the Lord this morning.

“Further details about his burial arrangements would be communicated later.

“We thank God for his life. May God have mercy on his shortcomings and grant his soul eternal peaceful rest in His Heavenly Kingdom, Amen.

He was the first Nigerian (between 1988 and 1992) to be honoured as president of the African Council for Communication Education