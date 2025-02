Kogi State Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan was today walked out of the chambers of the Senate by Senate President Godswill Akpabio

A heated exchange erupted after Senator Akpoti challenged Akpabio, asserting that her voice would not be silenced.

Natasha declared to Akpabio, “I am not afraid of you.” as she continued to shout at the top of her voice

The President ordered the Sergeant at Arm to evict her from the chamber , which they did

This is a developing story

Video clip





https://www.facebook.com/share/v/18XA88aHtz/