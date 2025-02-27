Blacks Refuse To Sympathise With Black Man Killed By White Girlfriend In US

A black man who clearly made his h@te for black people known has d!ed after being shot by his white girlfriend.

Telbo Rackins Osborne, 30, was allegedly shot by Hannah Grace Cobb on Sunday morning, Feb. 23, in Midville, Georgia, yet she was not immediately arrested because she claims it was an accident.

His family took to social media to demand justice for him and a number of black people lent their voice to the call, leading to Hannah Grace Cobb being charged with the f@tal shooting of her boyfriend, Telvin “Telbo Rackins” Osborne.





However, more details have now emerged and this is making the case trend across social media platforms.





Osborne, a father of two, was k!lled early Sunday morning following a heated argument with Cobb after a night of drinking. Initially, Cobb claimed the shooting was accidental, stating she had been cleaning her firearm after a night out. However, after further investigation, Cobb was charged with involuntary mansl@ughter.





According to Burke County Sheriff’s Office, the sh00ting occurred at approximately 5:45 a.m. in the 800 block of Four Points Road near Waynesboro. Deputies found Osborne suffering from a single gunsh0t w0und to the chest, and he was later pronounced de@d at the hospital.





Cobb now faces charges of simple b@ttery, family v!olence, and reckless conduct in connection to the sh00ting.





In the wake of Osborne’s de@th, his past comments about Black women and men have resurfaced on social media.





Many likened his case to that of Christian Obumseli, a US-based man of Nigerian descent who expressed his h@te for black women only to be k!lled by his white girlfriend, an OnlyFans model.





Black people have now said they are not joining to call for justice for Telbo and they will sit this one out the way they did in the case of Obumseli.