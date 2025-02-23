Anambra State Govt To Arraign Arrested Native Doctors Soon

Anambra State government will soon arraign the native doctors currently in its custody in court after investigations are completed. 

Commissioner for Information, Dr Law Mefor disclosed this in Awka while speaking to ABS on commitment of the Professor Chukwuma Soludo led administration towards restoring sanity in the state.


Dr. Mefor emphasized that the state government is serious about its commitment to eradicating criminal activities in Anambra, saying that if the  native doctors are convicted, that they will be sentenced in accordance with the provisions of the new Anambra Homeland Security Law.


He clarified that Governor Soludo’s administration is not opposed to traditional worship, as misinterpreted by some people, but is instead focused on tackling crime and those who enable it, including native doctors who prepare charms for criminals.

