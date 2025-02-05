Anambra Police Commissioner Removed

The Police Service Commission has announced the transfer of Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Obong Nnache Itam, and appointed Livingstein Ikioye Orutugu from Bayelsa State as his replacement.





This development comes amidst a surge in criminal activities, including kidnapping and the recent Nibo massacre, which has sparked widespread concern among residents.

The state has witnessed a significant rise in insecurity, prompting human rights activist Osita Obi to call for the transfer of the former CP.





The Police Service Commission’s decision is seen as a response to the growing security challenges in the state.





A resident who spoke to our correspondent on the development, said,” The CP was swallowed by the job. He didn’t police Anambra State well. One of the worst CPs in the history of the State. Under him Anambra witnessed the worst crime rate.





According to Ikechukwu Ani, Head of Press and Public Relations, the Commission Chairman, DIG Hashimu Argungu, has charged the new CP to settle down quickly and ensure there is no gap in law and order.





The new CP has also been tasked with dedicating himself to duty and assisting in freeing Nigeria from the menace of bandits and deviants.

The Commission’s decision has been conveyed to the Inspector General of Police for immediate implementation.

As the new CP assumes office, residents of Anambra State will be watching closely to see if the change in leadership will bring about a significant improvement in the state’s security situation.