Ambassador Nne Furo Kurubo Is Dead

The death of Ambassador Nne Furo Kurubo, Nigeria’s former Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago has been announced by the families of Late Brigadier General George T. Kurubo of Grand Bonny Kingdom, Rivers State, and Late Eze Sir Daniel Okereke of Okpala, Ngor Okpala Autonomous Community, Imo State.

She passed away last Wednesday, in Lagos. She was 84.

Kurubo was the sister of Mrs Ndi Okereke-Onyiuke former Director General of the Security and Exchange Commission.

The deceased dedicated her life to public service, contributing immensely to the development of our nation. She served the Rivers State Government and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.