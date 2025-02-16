Ambassador Nne Furo Kurubo Is Dead

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

The death of Ambassador Nne Furo Kurubo, Nigeria’s former Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago has been announced by the families of Late Brigadier General George T. Kurubo of Grand Bonny Kingdom, Rivers State, and Late Eze Sir Daniel Okereke of Okpala, Ngor Okpala Autonomous Community, Imo State.

She passed away last Wednesday, in Lagos. She was 84.

Kurubo was the sister of Mrs Ndi Okereke-Onyiuke former Director General of the Security and Exchange Commission.

The deceased dedicated her life to public service, contributing immensely to the development of our nation. She served the Rivers State Government and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال