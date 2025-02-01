Akwa Ibom Govt Commences Construction Of Command Control Center

In his sustained bid to further on the security drive of his ARISE Agenda, Governor Umo Eno, Saturday flagged off the construction of a Command and Control Center, a centralized facility designed to digitally manage and oversee security operations in the State.





The Command and Control Center brings together multiple streams of information, data, and communication channels to provide a comprehensive situational awareness that enables an easier response to various scenarios.





Governor Eno who commended security agencies for their efforts in the State, said the “center will make our State more uncomfortable and unwelcoming for criminal elements and their cohorts.





“It will further provide a one-stop shop for information sharing and awareness on infractions and real time response on security issues.





He maintained that the center is a necessary addition in the security tool box, as obtained in developed societies and paid glowing tributes to Late former Akwa Ibom State Commissioner of Police Waheed Ayilara, who he confessed was instrumental in the formulation of the project, and had led him on a visit to several leading command centers in the country.





Harping further, Pastor Eno said security remained a key catalyst to attracting investors and tourists to the State and promised that, “we will continue to be intentional about the security and welfare of our people, because that is why they elected us.”





“Funding will not be an issue. There will be no variation. We have paid you enough to get this project off the ground and we will pay you as you submit your IPC.





The location of the project, according to the Governor, was a reminder of his administration’s efforts at reclamation of that part of Dominic Utuk Avenue which had been ravaged by gully erosion.





While commending Bulletin Construction company for realizing the reclamation, Governor Eno announced that he will be back on the same location for the ground breaking of three more projects, the Akwa Ibom Broadcasting Corporation, AKBC House, the Headquarters of the Akwa Ibom Investment Corporation, AKICORP, and the Akwa Ibom Geographical Information System, AkwaGIS head office.





He remained upbeat on his decision to flag off construction of 31 key projects before May 29, this year.





“The Governor who acknowledged the 79.1percent implementation performance of the 2024 budget, faulted people who faulted him on empowerment and making of millionaires in the State.





“We need contractors who will keep to promises. We need people who will show integrity and commitment to their work.





“As Governor, I will not carry money in Ghana Must Go bags to people in their houses. But if you are prepared to work, I will give you work and you will work with your hands.





He said there are several ongoing and proposed projects in the State and, “all I need are young people who are ready to show me commitment that they can be faithful in little things so that they can take up the larger things.”





Governor Eno further announced that the 50 winners of the Home garden competition will be rewarded this month, while four hundred female youths who undertook training at the Ibom leadership and entrepreneurial development centre, will smile home with 750,000 naira each.





Earlier the chairman of Uyo local government area, Dr Uwemedimo Udo, in his welcome remarks commended the Governor for his various security initiatives which have made Akwa Ibom safe for business.





Dr Udo who is the Chairman of ALGON in Akwa Ibom State lauded the security tax fund initiative of the administration and announced the decision of local government chairmen in the State to willingly contribute to the fund every month.





“Your Excellency, we are the chief security officers in our respective local government areas and we are ready to contribute willingly to the security tax fund to enhance the general security of our people”, the ALGON chairman said.





In his overview of the project, the Honorary Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, DIG Adeyemi Ogunjemilusi, said the command center is a key element in the security architecture of the State.





He said the center will serve as the nerve center of all security services in the State.





“We will process all information gathered and pass them to the appropriate end users. The center is to be equipped with cross cutting modern technological equipment.





“We will be able to monitor and coordinate whatever happens anywhere across the entire State.





“Hospital Ambulance services will be linked to the center for health emergencies”, adding that the center will be in constant surveillance of the 129 km coastline of the State.





The State Police Commissioner, Baba Mohammed Azare, who spoke on behalf other service commanders said the security agencies were happy with Governor on the initiative.





“It will make us discharge our job more effectively and achieve the desired security goal in Akwa Ibom.





“The center will enable us put communication across all nooks and crannies to easily control crime and arrest criminals in Akwa Ibom State”, the Police CP said.





Also speaking, Edidem Sylvester Okon, the Paramount Ruler of Uyo local government said, “God bless you for what you have done. We thank you for enhancing the peace of our localities and my people say thank you. We will continue to pray for you and we will continue to support you.”





Giving his words of commitment at the exercise, the Managing Director of the project contracting firm, Alvard & Moore, Engr. Uwem Etuk who thanked the Governor for the opportunity given his firm, assured that he will complete the project in four months as specified in the terms of the contract.