9 Passengers Die On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Accident

No fewer than nine persons were confirmed dead by the Federal Road Safety Commission, Ogun State sector in an accident that occurred around Ayetoro on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, in the early hours of yesterday.





The accident, which occurred about 5:30a.m., involved a Toyota bus with number plate, UYY165ZY, and a truck with number plate, DKA244XC. The bus driver was said to have lost control and rammed into the stationary truck.





Spokesperson for Ogun State Sector Command of the FRSC, Florence Okpe, disclosed this in a statement, saying: “The fatal crash occurred in the early hours this morning (yesterday) about 0530HRS on Lagos-Ibadan expressway around Ayetoro area.





“A total of 13 people were involved, comprising 10 male adults and three female adults and nine were recorded killed (six males and three females) while three were injured.





“The suspected causes of the fatal crash were excessive speed and fatigue, which led to loss of control and the driver rammed into a stationary truck.





“The injured victims were taken to Famobis Hospital, Mowe, while the deceased were deposited at Idera morgue in Sagamu.”











