5th Nigeria Police Senior Officers Conference And Retreat To Hold In Abeokuta

The Nigeria Police Force, in line with its commitment to enhancing leadership capacity and fostering professional development is set to hold the 5th edition of its annual conference and retreat for Senior Police Officers with the theme “Improving Nigeria’s Internal Security and Economic Prosperity Through Inclusive Policing”.

The event is scheduled to take place from 24th February to 27th February 2025, in the capital city of Ogun State, Abeokuta.

More than 170 Senior Police Officers are set to converge in Abeokuta for intensive workshops, strategic discussions, and team-building exercises.

This retreat serves as a vital platform for sharing best practices and enhancing the overall effectiveness of the Force. The insights and strategies developed during this event will further enhance the Force’s capacity to serve and protect Nigeria. This conference and retreat is a testament to the Force’s commitment to excellence.

The conference will be graced by an impressive array of dignitaries, including the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, who is the Special Guest of Honour.

In addition, Governors, members of the National Assembly, ministers, Service Chiefs, top government officials, captains of industries, and other key stakeholders are also expected to attend, underscoring the event’s significance to national security and governance.

The Nigeria Police Force remains steadfast in its resolve to build a safer, more secure nation through continuous professional development and strategic leadership.



