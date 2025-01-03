Wife , Parents Escape As Ex-Husband Sets Apartment Ablaze In Edo

While many Nigerians were still basking in the euphoria of New Year celebrations, an Italian-based businesswoman, identified as Tina Suyi, narrowly escaped death by whiskers on Wednesday when her estranged husband, Osaro Ahunwan, allegedly set her three-bedroom apartment ablaze.





The incident occurred in Idumwonwina, near Oluku, Ovia North-East Local Council of Edo State. The Guardian gathered that the victim allegedly lost vast amounts of money, both in local and foreign currencies, including packages from her friends in Italy to their loved ones in Nigeria, to the fire incident.

According to an eyewitness account, Tina, who returned to Nigeria from her base in Italy on December 31, 2024, heard a loud bang on her window while coming out from the bathroom.

The eyewitness revealed that upon inquiry, Tina discovered it was her estranged husband, Osaro, demanding entry into her apartment. She allegedly refused Osaro’s entry because their relationship had ended while her family had returned her bride price in April 2024 .

Infuriated by Tina’s refusal to allow him in, Osaro allegedly threatened to burn down the apartment and harm its occupants.

“Despite Tina’s plea for him to leave the premises, Osaro reportedly shattered the glass windows, sprayed petrol on the apartment, and set it on fire with a lighter, which resulted in the entire apartment wholly razed.

“The fire destroyed the building with all her certificates and travel documents, but neighbours intervened and successfully rescued Tina and her elderly parents (who are nonagenarians) from the ravaging fire.

“It took the frantic efforts of the Edo State Fire Service men to put out the fire and prevent it from spreading to nearby buildings within the premises.

“However, Tina lost everything she had ever worked for all her life in the fire,” the source said.

When contacted, Tina, who is receiving treatment from injuries in the fire, narrated that sometime in 2023, Osaro threatened to kill her and himself.

According to her, Osaro destroyed her Lexus 330 Jeep when they had a misunderstanding.

“He likes too much control and is very suspicious. Even when I am out shopping, and he calls, as soon as he hears a male’s voice, he abuses me and calls me names.

“So, because of his violent and overbearing character, I decided to quit the marriage, which lasted barely two years,” she said. She appealed for help from the government, well-meaning Nigerians and the Italian Embassy to save her from her estranged husband, who she said has vowed to stop at nothing in dealing with her.





“Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, the good people of Edo State, the Italian Government and the Consulate in Nigeria should save me from this man. I have no place to stay as all my belongings and everything, including travel documents, were burnt in the fire. “I don’t know how to start all over again. My life is finished, and my international travel documents are destroyed,” she, lamented.

Meanwhile, Police in Ekiadolor arrested the suspect and his accomplice, Odaro Oviarobo (Tina’s elder brother), over the incident. During interrogation, it was gathered that Osaro confessed that Tina’s elder brother, Odaro Oviarobo, popularly known as “OD,” provided him with detailed information about his sister’s (Tina) return itinerary.

He was said to have admitted that he (Osaro) paid Odaro N5,000 for the information and revealed that he had hidden a petrol container in Odaro’s apartment. The suspect also claimed that the lighter used to ignite the fire was also supplied by Odaro.

Sources disclosed that Odaro harboured grievances against his sister, accusing her of withholding financial assistance despite constructing a hotel. It was gathered that Tina had previously sponsored Odaro’s trip abroad in 2003, but he returned to Nigeria voluntarily after 10 years, leaving behind his partner and a baby girl.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Edo State Command, SP Moses Yamu, who confirmed the incident, said he had yet to speak to the Divisional Police Officer in Charge of the Ekiadolor Division for full details. At press time, Osaro and Odaro are in police custody pending investigation.

-Guardian