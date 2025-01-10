Why I Appointed 130 Special Assistants..Rivers LG Chairman

The Chairman of Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, Chijioke Ihunwo, has given reasons why he appointed 130 special assistants.

Ihunwo, who announced the appointments in a post on X on Wednesday, saying the appointment takes immediate effect.

Some of the appointees are Helen Nyekwere, Josephine Wogu, Daisy Worgu, Wagwu Hilda, Ogbonna Stella, Goodness Ogbonna, and Grace Amadi.

He said the new appointees “must serve diligently”.

“I have appointed the following persons as my Special Assistants,” he said. “I congratulate them, and call on them to serve diligently, in the interest of Obio/Akpor local government. Their appointments takes immediate effect.”

This is the second time he would appoint over 100 aides.

In July 2024, when he was caretaker committee chairman of the LGA, Ihunwo appointed 100 special assistants.

Ihunwo, an ally of Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, yanked the name of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, off the administrative block of the council secretariat.

