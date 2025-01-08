We're Not Responsible For His Death..Police





The Delta State Police Command has said that autopsy confirmed that the police were not responsible for the death of a man identified as Okediachi Emeka.

The victim’s brother, Desmond Okediachi, had alleged that Emeka was k!lled by a gun-toting policemen at the Ogbe-Osowe quarters in Asaba, the state capital on November 14, 2024.

According to him, Emeka d!ed after being repeatedly hit with guns by the police officers.

However, the spokesperson of the command, SP Bright Edafe said the deceased disclosed that he hit his head on a wall while fleeing from the police who were acting on a distress call.

Edafe, in a statement issued on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, said the autopsy report revealed that Emeka d!ed from hypertensive heart disease, uncontrolled hypertension complicated by pharmacological agents as indicated in the toxicology report which includes a concentration of hard drugs such as tramadol, Morphine, Opium, Diazepine, Amitriptyline, and Ethyl Alcohol.

The PPRO said the autopsy was carried out on the 7th December 2024 in the presence of some family members of the deceased and conducted by two pathologists.

“Following the death of Mr Okediachi Emeka which occurred on the 14th of November 2024 and it was alleged that the Police were responsible for his death. The Command issued a statement on 29th November 2024 assuring members of the public and concerned family members of the deceased that the commissioner of Police CP Olufemi Abaniwonda has ordered an immediate investigation with the assurance that if the Policemen were found to be culpable, they will be punished,” the statement read.

“The CP, as promised, ensured that a discreet investigation was carried out, which necessitated the conduct of an autopsy.

“The autopsy was carried out on the 7th December 2024 in the presence of some family members of the deceased and conducted by two pathologists, one of the pathologists was brought by the family of the deceased.

“The command wishes to inform members of the public that the autopsy report is finally out and as promised, the command wishes to inform members of the public of the outcome.



