Viral Video :Nigerians React Over Lady Brutalized By Husband For Wearing Singlet To Pick Kids From School

CKN NEWS
A Nigerian woman has cried out after allegedly being brutalised by her husband for 'wearing singlet to take their children to school'

In a Facebook post on Thursday, January 23, Kagbaranee Imeah posted photos of her bloodied and swollen face, saying that her husband assaulted her simply because of her choice of outfit for school runs.

“This is what my husband did to me bcuz I wear singlet to take the children to school,” she wrote.

Many Nigerians have taken to social media to condemn the act of violence 

