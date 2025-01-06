Transcorp Hilton Appoints New MD

The management of Transcorp Hilton has appointed a new Managing Director

Here is a post by the Chairman of the hotel , Tony Elumelu

"Delighted to welcome Uzo Oshogwe, the new Managing Director/CEO of Transcorp Hotels Plc. Uzo succeeds Dupe Olusola.





Uzo Oshogwe brings over 30 years of outstanding leadership experience, with significant roles at United Bank for Africa UBA Group, Accenture UK, and most recently, Afriland Properties Plc. Her proven expertise in driving strategic growth and delivering value aligns perfectly with our vision.





I want to also thank Dupe for her leadership and contribution, which have laid a solid foundation for our ongoing success.





Please join me in welcoming Uzo to her new role and appreciating Dupe for her tenure.





Transcorp Hilton Abuja is where Nigeria welcomes the world, and with our new 5,000-seat event centre, I know with Uzo we will be taking our hospitality offering to new heights.





#TOEWay"