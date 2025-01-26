Tragic: How Man , Wife , Six Children Died In Enugu Tanker Explosion

A man by the name Jeremiah Amuche Nwaji has died in the tragic fire explosion that occurred in Enugu on Saturday 

According to reports, he did not only lose his life ,his wife ,six children as well as his family members also lost their lives in the incident 

One Barrister Itumo posted this on social media 

"TEARS 😭😭😭😭 : "We lost one of our brother and member Izzi Agenda and FON ANAMBRA CHAPTER.  

Mr. Jeremiah Amuche Nwaji and his wife, his six Children and his brothers and his servants at yesterday's Explosion at Ugwu Onyeama. May their gentle souls Rest in peace.

 Amen. 

This is a very difficult time for us. Please let us pray for them. He is the codinator Ebonyi LGA Anambra Chapter. "


Credit : Barrister Itumo


