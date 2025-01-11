Tinubu Congratulates Newly Elected Ohanaeze Ndigbo President General

PRESIDENT TINUBU CONGRATULATES SENATOR JOHN AZUTA-MBATA ON ELECTION AS PRESIDENT OF OHANAEZE NDIGBO

President Bola Tinubu congratulates Senator John Azuta-Mbata on his election as the president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide





Azuta-Mbata, a former senator, represented Rivers East in the Senate from 1999 to 2007.





He was elected as president of the preeminent Pan-Igbo socio-cultural group at its meeting in Enugu on Friday.





President Tinubu also congratulates the group on the successful leadership transition and enjoins the new leaders to uphold the principles of their predecessors.





The President recognises the critical role of socio-cultural organisations in nation-building; hence, his commitment to promoting dialogue among our ethnic nationalities.





President Tinubu wishes the newly elected Ohanaeze Ndigbo president success as he takes on this onerous yet noble and lofty task.





Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

January 10,2025