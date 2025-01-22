Former Lagos State Commissioner and Transport management expert, Dr. Kayode Opeifa has been appointed by the Presidency as the new Managing Director of Nigeria Railway Corporation

Dr. Opeifa, a former Commissioner for Transportation in Lagos State, played a pivotal role in transforming the city’s transport sector, leading to a paradigm shift in the way Lagos operates as a mega city. His forward-thinking initiatives in public transportation were instrumental in improving the city’s mobility and traffic management, setting a model for other cities to follow.





Following his success in Lagos, Dr. Opeifa was appointed by former President Muhammadu Buhari as the Transport Secretary for the Federal Capital Territory, where he continued to demonstrate his wealth of knowledge and competence in the transportation sector, ensuring a smooth and efficient system.

Dr. Opeifa’s deep understanding of transportation systems, particularly railways, is unmatched. His new role at the helm of the Nigeria Railway Corporation promises a brighter future for the country’s railway system, with more efficient services connecting cities, boosting economic development, and improving the lives of ordinary Nigerians.

With his experience and dedication to advancing transportation, Comrade Ayodeji Rilwan Tinubu also applauds Opeifa, Ayodeji Tinubu believes Dr. Opeifa’s appointment marks a new chapter in Nigeria’s railway development, and he has every confidence that the nation’s rail infrastructure will see significant improvements under his leadership.