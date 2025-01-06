Suspected Vandals Of Abuja Sewage Manhole Covers Arrested

Some of the suspected criminals removing sewage manhole covers on highways in Abuja have been arrested by the security agencies.

Efforts are also being made to apprehend their collaborators, especially buyers of the manhole covers.

As directed by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, relevant stakeholders are already working hard to stop this act of vandalism by criminal elements and the public will be briefed in due course.

The minister, who lamented that Nigerians could go to the devilish extent of removing sewage manhole covers on highways and selling them, thereby putting the lives of road users at risk, vowed that the government will do everything necessary to bring the perpetrators to book.

He said it was sad that the government will use public funds to put amenities in place for the use of Nigerians and criminally minded Nigerians will remove the amenities and sell them to Nigerians, who do not mind the danger their nefarious activities pose to their fellow Nigerians.

The FCT minister thanked Nigerians, especially the man who took his time to record the video that went viral, describing his effort as a demonstration of patriotism that the country desired.