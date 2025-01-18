Search Begins For Abducted Wife Of Former Lagos State CP AIG Odumosu rtd

Policemen yesterday launched a frantic search for Mrs. Odumosu wife of retired Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Hakeem Odumosu, following her abduction by some masked gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.

Mrs. Odumosu was abducted at the gate of her residence yesterday morning in the Arepo community of Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area, Ogun State, as she was returning home from an outing.

It was learnt that Odumosu’s wife was abducted by masked men when she was about to enter her residence.

The four masked men were said to have shot sporadically in the air before dragging her out of her Lexus Jeep and whisking her through a swampy areas to a yet-to-be ascertained location.

Spokesperson of the Ogun State Police Command, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Omolola Odutola, confirmed the incident, saying the command had swiftly reacted by deploying operatives to secure her release.

“Information was received regarding the kidnapping of Mrs. Odumosu, a female resident of Aminu Street, Arepo, Ogun State,” she stated.

She said that the Divisional Police Officer was leading a team of police officers to comb the swampy area for the victim and her abductors.

She, however, said she was not aware that the abducted woman was the wife of retired Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Hakeem Odumosu, adding that all she knew was that the victim was identified as one Mrs. Odumosu.

She said: “The retired AIG has not come forward to say his wife was kidnapped. I don’t know where the press got the information and I cannot confirm an information that I do not have.

“But I can tell you that all efforts are on to ensure the woman’s safe rescue.

“The incident was reported at the Warewa Police Division and officers were immediately deployed to the swampy bushes to search for the woman.

“Also, locals have been contacted through the Baales of the community and communities nearby.





“We are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the woman is rescued and the suspects arrested.





“The CP, Lanre Ogunlowo, PhD, has been briefed and all covert operations have been deployed to assist with digital intelligence to ensure she is rescued unhurt.”