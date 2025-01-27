Rape Of Minors: I Was Paid By Police DPO To Lie In Court..Lagos Nurse Alleges

A nurse, identified as Chiemela Nonye, has accused Chief Superintendent of Police Nkiruka Ugwu, attached to Area ‘M’ Command, Idimu, Lagos, of paying her to bear false witness in a rape case, alleging that the senior police officer is threatening to kill her, if she mentioned her name in an on-going investigation of rape, at the Area ‘D’ Command, Mushin.

However, when CSP Ugwu was contacted, she said “I told her (Nonye ) never to involve my name. She can’t try it. Why would she involve my name? Am I fighting her with Amuche? She should go ahead and do whatever she wants to do. If it is my case she wants, I am ready for her. She cannot try to mention my name.”

On the allegation of locking the mother of the minors shop , with an instruction to touts to kill her if she dared to open the shop, she said, ” I have nothing to say. They can all go ahead with whatever they want to do. I am not a sister to Amuche. God forbid, I am not.”

Nonye was arrested by the Police at the Area D Command, in Mushin, on January 22, 2025 following a petition by one Mr Ekwenyu Uchenna.

The petitioner stated that Nonye bore false witness against him, by claiming she witnessed his defiling of three teenage siblings in April 2024.

Consequently, the petitioner was reportedly arrested and detained for seven days at the Alausa Police Division, from where he was transferred to the Force Criminal Investigation Department, FCID in Abuja, where he spent additional three weeks in detention.

Uchena, said that he was moved from the FCID Abuja, to the State Criminal Investigation, SCID, Panti, Yaba, Lagos where a discreet investigation was carried by detectives who said there were no facts to prove he penetrated the minors and was subsequently released.

According to him, he was arrested alongside the mother of the three minors, because operatives led by Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP Philomena Ehiokhilen alleged that she connived with him to rape her children.

However, upon his release, he petitioned the Area D Command, Mushin, where nurse Nonye, during interrogation, admitted in a written statement that she was paid an undisclosed amount by the CSP to fabricate the lies against Uchenna and mother of the minors.

In a recorded telephone conversation between nurse Nonye and mother of minors, she was heard begging for forgiveness, claiming that CSP Ugwu has been threatening to kill her if she mention her name.

The recorded telephone conversation went thus: Nurse Nonye : “I don’t know why I agreed to this. As I speak with you, I’m in tears. Please forgive me. I didn’t know why I agreed to frame Uchenna. Please help me apologize to Uche.”

Mother of minor: “We are all human. I know how both of us were. I went to my lawyer’s office and explained everything, telling him it was not you. You were pushed into this. If he wants to speak to you, he can confirm you were pushed out of ignorance. After hearing from you, if they find out you were misled; they will know how to exclude you from the matter. So, leave Uchenna out of this because I have told him you are not the main problem. CSP Ugwu is the real problem. She pushed you into this.”

In a chat , the mother of the three minors, alleged that the CSP Ugwu had threatened her life numerous times and also destroyed her businesses.

She said “CSP Ugwu came to my shop located at Cele-Egbe, last year and seized my goods. She told the touts in the area to kill me if I tried to go near the shop. She said she was the Divisional Police Officer, DPO. Since then, all my goods have been seized